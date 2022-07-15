Online Social Sciences Degree Programs
Find the right online social sciences degree for you
Master's Degrees
Why earn a degree in Social Sciences?
Receiving a social sciences degree can open a path to a career in many fields. If you are looking to advance or change your career with a Master’s degree, you can find affordable social sciences degrees from top universities offered on Coursera.
Learn more about online social sciences degrees on Coursera
Top Quality Learning
We partner with leading universities to deliver the world's best online social sciences degree programs.
You don't need to quit your job or move to a new city to earn a top university degree in social sciences. Learn from the same professors who teach on-campus and graduate with a high-value credential from the same university. Choose from a wide variety of online social sciences Master’s degrees in some of today’s most in-demand fields.
Affordable Pricing
Earn a high-stature social sciences degree for much less than similar on-campus programs.
We partner with top universities to create affordable learning programs that make social sciences degrees more accessible for everyone. With tuition well below most on-campus degree programs, online social sciences degrees on Coursera are designed to allow students to invest in their education and increase their earning potential post-graduation. Financial aid resources and options are available to admitted students who qualify.
Modular and Stackable
Try your first course risk-free & start working towards your social sciences degree today.
Courses, Specializations, or MasterTrack Certificates that are part of degrees allow you to start learning right away, so you can make progress on your own schedule. If you are admitted to the full program, your completed courses count towards your degree learning.
Applied, Real-World Learning
Benefit from team-based learning and live expert instruction.
Online social sciences degrees on Coursera are powered by technology that helps you spark meaningful connections with faculty and your peers. Throughout the program, you may attend online lectures from anywhere and interact directly with professors and classmates. On every step of your learning journey, you’ll have access to a dedicated online student support team. Get help to resolve sticking points so you can master new concepts and skills in social sciences.
Led by the same top-ranked professors that lecture on campus
Instructor Spotlight
Mohan Kumar, O.P. Jindal Global University
Ambassador Kumar has had an outstanding career and 36 years in foreign service. He served as India’s Ambassador to France, as well as India’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain. Ambassador Kumar holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, and a Ph.D. from Sciences Po, Paris.
Ambassador Kumar has expertise in the areas of international trade and multilateral negotiations. He was India’s lead negotiator at the GATT (General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade) and at the WTO (World Trade Organization) around Intellectual Property Rights, Services, Dispute Settlement and Environment.
Get an Online Social Sciences Certificate on Coursera
Coursera offers online Master’s degrees in Public Policy, International Relations, English Language Teaching Leadership, Public Health, Population and Health Sciences, Data Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, MBA, and more. If you are still evaluating a full degree program on Coursera, you might be interested in a MasterTrack Certificate in Social Work, or Sustainability and Developement. MasterTrack Certificates that are part of degrees allow you to start learning right away, so you can make progress on your own schedule. If you are admitted to the full program, your completed courses count towards your degree learning.
Bachelor's degrees on Coursera include Bachelor of Science in Marketing, Business Administration, and Computer Science, as well as Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences.
Discover financial resources to help fund your degree, and get the support you need to successfully pursue your learning goals.
Frequently Asked Questions About Social Sciences Certificates
A social science major is typically part of a liberal arts education, which encompasses the humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences. Whereas the natural sciences focus on natural systems, such as biology or chemistry, social sciences are more interested in how systems have been constructed and how they have and currently operate.
You can learn key social science skills to advance your career anytime and anywhere in the world—all you need is an Internet connection.
For students that go through social science certificate on Coursera that are accredited by our university partners, all of the content is created by university faculty members who are subject matter experts. Your degree will be conferred and accredited by the universities themselves.