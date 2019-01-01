Megan Thompson is a Senior Online Content Developer at MathWorks. She earned her Ph.D in bioengineering at the University of California at Berkeley and San Francisco. There she developed a platform to study the neural oscillations of nonvocal speech motor production. She continued to study the neuroscience of motor learning and memory at Boston University and then Massachusetts General Hospital, using MATLAB for experimental design and image processing pipeline development. Now at MathWorks, she designs MATLAB-based courses to help others analyze data and chase their own answers.