Whizlabs
AWS: Data Collection Systems
Whizlabs

AWS: Data Collection Systems

This course is part of Exam Prep DAS-C01: AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization

Taught in English

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe data collection stages and compare their systems. 

  • Implement Kinesis Data streams with Kinesis Producer Library and KCL

  • Describe Kinesis Data Firehouse and compare their functions 

  • Implement the AWS Glue, experiment their functions with others services

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

9 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Exam Prep DAS-C01: AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Data Collection Systems. This week, we will learn about data collection systems and implement Kinesis Data Streams and Kinesis Data Firehose. We will gain hands-on experience with real-time data streaming and learn how to effectively load stream data into data stores and processing services. By the end of the week, we should have a better understanding of how to use Kinesis services to process real-time data.

What's included

7 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Data Collection Systems.This week, we will explore data integration services and their characteristics. This will involve analyzing the frequency, volume, batch, streaming, and transactional data to determine the appropriate integration services needed. We will also gain hands-on experience with implementing the AWS Glue service, a fully managed ETL service that makes it easy to move data between data stores. By the end of the module, we should have a solid understanding of how to effectively integrate different types of data using AWS Glue and other data integration services.

What's included

5 videos1 reading2 quizzes

Welcome to Week 3 of the AWS: Data Collection Systems. This week, we will learn how to compare different data collection systems and choose the appropriate one for our needs. We will also explore how to implement data order, format, and compression techniques to optimize data ingestion processes. Additionally, we will analyze data transformation while ingesting the data in AWS to ensure the data is in a usable format for downstream applications. By the end of the week, we should have a solid understanding of how to optimize data ingestion processes and ensure the data is in a usable format for downstream applications.

What's included

11 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
55 Courses29,181 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions