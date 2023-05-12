AWS: Data Collection Systems Course is the first course of the AWS Certified Data Analytics Speciality Specialization. This Course is designed to describe data collection systems and their characteristics in detail. This course is basically divided into three modules and each module is further segmented by Lessons and Video Lectures. This course facilitates learners with approximately 3:30-4:00 Hours Video lectures that provide both Theory and Hands -On knowledge. Also, Graded and Ungraded Quiz are provided with every module in order to test the ability of learners.
AWS: Data Collection Systems
This course is part of Exam Prep DAS-C01: AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Describe data collection stages and compare their systems.
Implement Kinesis Data streams with Kinesis Producer Library and KCL
Describe Kinesis Data Firehouse and compare their functions
Implement the AWS Glue, experiment their functions with others services
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
9 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Data Collection Systems. This week, we will learn about data collection systems and implement Kinesis Data Streams and Kinesis Data Firehose. We will gain hands-on experience with real-time data streaming and learn how to effectively load stream data into data stores and processing services. By the end of the week, we should have a better understanding of how to use Kinesis services to process real-time data.
What's included
7 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Data Collection Systems.This week, we will explore data integration services and their characteristics. This will involve analyzing the frequency, volume, batch, streaming, and transactional data to determine the appropriate integration services needed. We will also gain hands-on experience with implementing the AWS Glue service, a fully managed ETL service that makes it easy to move data between data stores. By the end of the module, we should have a solid understanding of how to effectively integrate different types of data using AWS Glue and other data integration services.
What's included
5 videos1 reading2 quizzes
Welcome to Week 3 of the AWS: Data Collection Systems. This week, we will learn how to compare different data collection systems and choose the appropriate one for our needs. We will also explore how to implement data order, format, and compression techniques to optimize data ingestion processes. Additionally, we will analyze data transformation while ingesting the data in AWS to ensure the data is in a usable format for downstream applications. By the end of the week, we should have a solid understanding of how to optimize data ingestion processes and ensure the data is in a usable format for downstream applications.
What's included
11 videos2 readings3 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
