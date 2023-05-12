AWS: Data Processing Course is the second course of AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization. This course focuses on providing data processing solutions. The entire course is designed to teach learners the concept of EMR and Extract, Transform and Load. This course also put emphasis on ETL services and Data Processing solutions in AWS. The course is divided into three modules and each module is further segmented by Lessons and Video Lectures. This course facilitates learners with approximately 3:30-4:00 Hours Video lectures that provide both Theory and Hands -On knowledge. Also, Graded and Ungraded Quiz are provided with every module in order to test the ability of learners.
Analyze Modeling Concepts and train Machine Learning Models
Examine performance of machine learning models
Implement automatic model tuning by training a model
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Data Processing .This week, we will focus on determining the appropriate data processing solution requirements and gain an understanding of Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) jobs. We will also gain hands-on experience with implementing ETL jobs to move data between different sources and destinations. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to effectively process data using ETL jobs and the requirements needed to do so.
4 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Data Processing . This week, we will be introduced to Amazon EMR and its various applications such as Spark, Hudi, Hbase, TensorFlow, Flink, Presto, and Hue. We will also learn how to design a solution for transforming and preparing data for analysis using EMR. Through practical demonstrations, we will gain a solid understanding of how to effectively use EMR to process, transform, and analyze large datasets. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to leverage EMR for data processing and analytics needs.
8 videos1 reading2 quizzes
Welcome to Week 3 of the AWS: Data Processing. This week, we will focus on automating and operationalizing a data processing solution using AWS Glue and EMR. We will also compare batch and streaming ETL services to determine the most appropriate solution for our needs.By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to use AWS services to automate and operationalize data processing workflows.
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
