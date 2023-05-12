Whizlabs
AWS Data Processing
Whizlabs

AWS Data Processing

This course is part of Exam Prep DAS-C01: AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization

Taught in English

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor





Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze Modeling Concepts and train Machine Learning Models

  • Examine performance of machine learning models

  • Implement automatic model tuning by training a model

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

7 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Data Processing .This week, we will focus on determining the appropriate data processing solution requirements and gain an understanding of Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) jobs. We will also gain hands-on experience with implementing ETL jobs to move data between different sources and destinations. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to effectively process data using ETL jobs and the requirements needed to do so.

What's included

4 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Data Processing . This week, we will be introduced to Amazon EMR and its various applications such as Spark, Hudi, Hbase, TensorFlow, Flink, Presto, and Hue. We will also learn how to design a solution for transforming and preparing data for analysis using EMR. Through practical demonstrations, we will gain a solid understanding of how to effectively use EMR to process, transform, and analyze large datasets. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to leverage EMR for data processing and analytics needs.

What's included

8 videos1 reading2 quizzes

Welcome to Week 3 of the AWS: Data Processing. This week, we will focus on automating and operationalizing a data processing solution using AWS Glue and EMR. We will also compare batch and streaming ETL services to determine the most appropriate solution for our needs.By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to use AWS services to automate and operationalize data processing workflows.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

