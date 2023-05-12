AWS: Security in Data Analytics Course is the fourth course of AWS Certified Data Analytics Speciality Specialization. This course teaches learners the concepts of Security in Data Analytics with reference to AWS. Learners will be able to analyze appropriate authentication and authorization mechanisms, apply data protection and encryption techniques and data governance and compliance controls in this course. The course is divided into three modules and each module is further segmented by Lessons and Video Lectures. This course facilitates learners with approximately 3:00 Hours Video lectures that provide both Theory and Hands -On knowledge. Also, Graded and Ungraded Quiz are provided with every module in order to test the ability of learners.
Examine security procedures in context of data analytics
Understand different Identity and Access Management Permissions.
Implement data protection and encryption techniques
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Security in Data Analytics. This week, we will be introduced to AWS security in data analytics and learn how to analyze appropriate authentication and authorization mechanisms. We will also focus on analyzing AWS IAM (Identity and Access Management) permissions, which is a service that helps manage user access to AWS resources. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to ensure security in data analytics through appropriate authentication and authorization mechanisms, as well as how to effectively manage user access to AWS resources using IAM permissions.
5 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Security in Data Analytics. This week, we will learn about how to ensure security and privacy in AWS data analytics by utilizing Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) to isolate resources. We will analyze the working of VPC and implement it to ensure that data is kept safe and secure within an isolated environment. Additionally, we will learn about data protection and encryption techniques, including data encryption at rest and in transit, and how to apply these techniques in our data analytics solutions.
7 videos1 reading3 quizzes
Welcome to Week 3 of the AWS: Security in Data Analytics. This week, we will focus on data governance and compliance controls in AWS data analytics. We will learn how to implement and enforce policies and procedures to ensure that data is collected, stored, and processed in compliance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices.. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to apply data governance and compliance controls in AWS data analytics .
6 videos3 readings3 quizzes
