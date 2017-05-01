Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for 中级商务汉语（入职与营销篇） by Peking University

4.9
stars
120 ratings
30 reviews

About the Course

本课程是针对具有一定汉语水平的外国学习者的中级商务汉语课程。课程共分为两篇六课，共需六周时间。“两篇”是根据学习内容的不同分为的公司入职篇和市场营销篇。其中公司入职篇包括：招聘广告、应聘面试、入职第一天；产品营销篇包括产品介绍、市场营销、售后服务。 本课程的学习目标有三：一是进一步提高以汉语作为第二语言的学习者在汉语听、说、读这三个方面的技能；二是学习并掌握常用的商务汉语词汇及句式表达；三是了解中国特有的商务礼仪和商务文化。 就具体学习的课程而言，在本课程结束后，学习者可以基本看懂招聘广告的主要信息，在公司的面试中与面试官进行基本的交流，并能与中国同事进行日常工作上的会话；可以对产品进行简要的介绍和说明，并在市场营销和售后服务环节与客户进行基本的交流。 学生者需要具有汉语的中级水平，最好已掌握800-1000个汉语基本词语。 本课程的学习环节包括：观看教学视频，每周5个，时长平均在15分钟左右；完成与当天的教学视频相关的练习题；完成每周的测试和同伴互评。...
1 - 25 of 30 Reviews for 中级商务汉语（入职与营销篇）

By Safronenko E

May 1, 2017

I like so much this course because all materials are very interesting, useful and easy to understand. The teacher explains very well and use good materials. The tests are also very helpful. I definitely reccomend!

By Lebedeva N

Dec 17, 2019

感谢老师！我真喜欢您给我们解释新词语和语法，很清楚！我觉得，每周给我们留下作业是好主意，但我认为作业里边有多错误。因为学生不是母语者，所以他们不能正确地评价同学做的作业。另外，我想测验当中有少问题, 大多数的问题很简单 ^___^

By Amanda F

Jul 7, 2019

This was a helpful course because I was able to learn new concepts and Mandarin phrases related to business. Overall enjoyable and easy to understand. Was fun to learn the idioms too!

By Nattanan W

May 5, 2020

I love this course very very much! This course's highly effective for anyone who want to upgrade your Chinese skill for business and marketing field. Instructor's so nice, and worked hard to make students understand what she teach. She heartily brings many of the useful information such as sentences, vocabularies, grammar and idiom that frequently used when you go to job interview, first time work in new company, negotiate the price rate with customers and be customer service call-center. So great!

By Joyce T

Jun 11, 2016

This course is excellent. The level is very appropriate - not beginner but not too advanced. The subject matter is quite applicable for business applications, especially sales, quality, customer relations, and personnel. The teacher is excellent - easy to understand, she repeats important points and vocabulary, and uses clear examples. The quizzes and assignments are good for practicing what has been discussed in the lectures. I hope there is a follow on course!

By Patrick Z

Nov 29, 2020

I enjoyed taking this course and learning essential phrases and words in Chinese that are essential in the business setting. This is recommended for those with at least HSK 3-4 fluency. The only downside is that few people join the course, so you'll have to wait longer for the peer reviews. Thanks to Professor Cai and Peking University for organizing this course! Hopefully there will be more Business Chinese courses from PKU in the future.

By Boglarka J

Jun 14, 2019

I loved this course and highly recommend to everyone! I had the feeling if I would really sit with the teacher. It was very enjoyable! And of course we learnt many useful phrases regarding to sales and marketing.

By RAJESH J R

Oct 6, 2016

Laoshi is just perfect. The course was awesome designed to understand various requirement of business.

I found this program very using especially dealing with Chinese counter part.

By Julie R

Jun 14, 2018

Very good course! The teacher is pretty good. Really loved this class and really helped me with my Chinese !! Thank you! I will take the other course the same teacher did.

By Anuujin

Jul 5, 2016

I really liked this course。 I have a hsk 6 degree， and was looking for a course more of an intermediate-advance level， and it served the purpose。 Thank you laoshi！

By Joni B

Aug 7, 2016

This course is super helpful. It's not only for business people but also for employees, so I strongly recommend it to every learner of Chinese language.

By Kevin K F

Nov 11, 2017

Very well done class. Appropriate for Chinese learner with medium/advanced proficiency and willing to improve their proficiency in business Chinese.

By Shen M

May 21, 2016

I learned a lot about business affairs in this course. Our teacher is really nice and skillful.

Thank you for conducting this course.

By Jae H H

Sep 11, 2020

Great experience to have a chance to participate in this course! It will help me a lot in terms of business Chinese communications

By LINA

Aug 26, 2016

I am lazy, but this course is easy to make me continue coming here. so helpuful, :)

By Sandro N

Jul 30, 2021

Excellent teacher. She's a magical blend of professionality and passion.

By Nurettin G

Jun 5, 2021

A must-take course for those who want to specialize in Business Chinese.

By Maria S

Aug 12, 2019

Great course, I have high HSK 4 level and this class was great for me!

By Stella P

Jan 10, 2022

Such a good course! 给了我许多经验和新知识！

By Maxwell M

May 16, 2016

I'm really learning a lot.

By namiko u

Aug 25, 2020

Very good Chinese course

By Lin H A

Apr 13, 2020

老师解释的非常清楚。内容很丰富。

By Carlos V

Oct 16, 2021

Very useful

By Shaim

Mar 19, 2017

i like it

By Joseph B

May 9, 2016

very good

