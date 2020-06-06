About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Data Science
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
  • Apache Spark
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction the course and grading environment

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Tools that support BigData solutions

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Scaling Math for Statistics on Apache Spark

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Data Visualization of Big Data

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

