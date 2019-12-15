About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
Course 3 of 6 in the
(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

(ISC)²

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Understand the Risk Management Process

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 84 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Perform Security Assessment Activities

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 73 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Operate and Maintain Monitoring Systems & Analyze and Report Monitoring Results

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 75 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Incident Response and Recovery

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 77 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz

About the (ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

