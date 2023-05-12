Whizlabs
AWS: Storage Systems and Data Management
Whizlabs

AWS: Storage Systems and Data Management

This course is part of Exam Prep DAS-C01: AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization

Taught in English

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe storage components with operational storage services

  • Implement  DynamoDB Operational Characteristics and Redshift

  • Analyze various approaches for Management of data.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

9 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Exam Prep DAS-C01: AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Storage Systems and Data Management Course. This week, we’ll analyze the operational characteristics of the storage solution for analytics. We’ll also gain demonstration of the operational characteristics of DynamoDB. We’ll end this week by understanding the working of Amazon Redshift service.

What's included

9 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Storage Systems and Data Management Course. This week, we will learn how to determine data freshness, access, and retrieval patterns, and analyze Redshift data storage and retrieval patterns. We will also explore how to select the appropriate data layout, schema, structure, and format for Redshift. By the end of this week, we will be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively manage and analyze data using AWS storage systems.

What's included

8 videos1 reading3 quizzes

Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Storage Systems and Data Management Course. This week, we will focus on understanding the data lifecycle and determining the appropriate system for cataloging data and managing metadata. We will gain practical experience with the Glue data catalog, a metadata repository that makes it easy to discover and manage data assets. By the end of the week, we should have a good grasp of how to manage data effectively throughout its lifecycle and maximize its value to the organization.

What's included

7 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Recommended if you're interested in Data Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions