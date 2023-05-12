AWS: Storage Systems and Data Management Course is the second course of AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization. This course assists learners with knowledge of storage components with operational storage services. The concept of Implementation of DynamoDB Operational Characteristics and Redshift is also described in this course. Learners will be able to Analyze various approaches for Management of data. This course is basically divided into three modules and each module is further segmented by Lessons and Video Lectures. This course facilitates learners with approximately 3:30-4:00 Hours Video lectures that provide both Theory and Hands -On knowledge. Also, Graded and Ungraded Quiz are provided with every module in order to test the ability of learners.
Describe storage components with operational storage services
Implement DynamoDB Operational Characteristics and Redshift
Analyze various approaches for Management of data.
9 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Storage Systems and Data Management Course. This week, we’ll analyze the operational characteristics of the storage solution for analytics. We’ll also gain demonstration of the operational characteristics of DynamoDB. We’ll end this week by understanding the working of Amazon Redshift service.
9 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Storage Systems and Data Management Course. This week, we will learn how to determine data freshness, access, and retrieval patterns, and analyze Redshift data storage and retrieval patterns. We will also explore how to select the appropriate data layout, schema, structure, and format for Redshift. By the end of this week, we will be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively manage and analyze data using AWS storage systems.
8 videos1 reading3 quizzes
Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Storage Systems and Data Management Course. This week, we will focus on understanding the data lifecycle and determining the appropriate system for cataloging data and managing metadata. We will gain practical experience with the Glue data catalog, a metadata repository that makes it easy to discover and manage data assets. By the end of the week, we should have a good grasp of how to manage data effectively throughout its lifecycle and maximize its value to the organization.
7 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
