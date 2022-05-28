About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Arctic Climate, Environ. & Geographies of a Changing North Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Appreciate the long history of the Arctic and its peoples

  • Recognize and recall the physical geography of the Arctic, including major features of the Arctic Ocean and Arctic lands

  • Describe the key climate and environmental elements of the Arctic

Skills you will gain

  • History
  • Geography
  • Environmental Protection
  • oceanography
  • Climate Change
Course 1 of 3 in the
Arctic Climate, Environ. & Geographies of a Changing North Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the Arctic

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Arctic Climate Basics

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Arctic Ocean

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The Arctic Lands

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 48 min)

About the Arctic Climate, Environ. & Geographies of a Changing North Specialization

Arctic Climate, Environ. & Geographies of a Changing North

