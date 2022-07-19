Concevoir une expérience utilisateur pour le bien commun et se préparer à l'emploi est le septième et dernier cours d'un programme qui vous permettra d'acquérir les compétences nécessaires pour devenir un concepteur UX de premier niveau. Dans ce cours, vous concevrez une application mobile dédiée et un site Web réactif axé sur le bien commun. Vous présenterez tout ce que vous avez appris au cours de ce programme de certification pour effectuer le processus de conception du début à la fin : l’empathie avec les utilisateurs ; la définition de leurs points sensibles ; trouver des idées de solutions conceptuelles ; créer des maquettes fonctionnelles et des prototypes ; et tester des conceptions pour obtenir un feedback. À la fin du cours, vous aurez un nouveau projet de conception multiplateforme à inclure dans votre portfolio UX professionnel.
This course is part of the Conception UX Google Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Construire des armatures, des maquettes et des prototypes de basse et de haute-fidélité pour une application mobile dédiée et un site Web réactif.
Préparer un entretien réussi pour un poste de concepteur UX débutant.
Déterminer si le travail de conception en freelance est une bonne solution pour votre carrière.
Appliquer chaque étape du processus de conception UX pour créer un projet de portfolio axé sur le bien commun.
Skills you will gain
- Test de facilité d’utilisation
- Emplois de conception UX.
- Expérience utilisateur (UX)
- Conception Expérience Utilisateur (UXD)
- Prototype
Offered by
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Démarrage du processus de UX design: empathie, définition, idéation.
Démarrage du processus de UX design: empathie, définition, idéation. Félicitations ! Vous avez atteint le dernier cours du certificat Google UX Design. Vous allez maintenant concevoir une application mobile dédiée et un site responsive axé sur le bien social qui met en valeur tout ce que vous avez appris dans le programme. Pour commencer, vous apprendrez à concevoir sur plusieurs appareils, en explorant les approches d'amélioration progressive et de dégradation gracieuse ainsi que les 4Cs. Avec toutes ces nouvelles connaissances, vous commencerez votre propre portefeuille. Vous commencerez par la phase d'empathie, au cours de laquelle vous créerez des personas, des user stories et des user journey maps. Ensuite, vous passerez à la phase de définition, où vous identifierez le besoin de l'utilisateur sur lequel votre projet se concentrera et élaborerez un problem statement (une problématique). Enfin, vous passerez à la phase d'idéation, au cours de laquelle vous réaliserez une analyse de la concurrence et proposerez des idées pour la conception de votre application mobile dédiée en réalisant des sketchs (croquis).
Creating wireframes and low-fidelity prototypes
In this part of the course, you’ll take everything you’ve learned about the user problem you’re trying to solve and come up with a basic version of your dedicated mobile app. You’ll start by creating paper wireframes to come up with lots of ideas. You’ll take the best parts of your paper wireframes and create digital wireframes in Figma or Adobe XD. Next, you’ll turn your digital wireframes into a low-fidelity prototype. Then, you'll plan and conduct a usability study to get feedback about your low-fidelity prototype, and you’ll make changes to your designs based on insights from your research.
Creating mockups and high-fidelity prototypes
Welcome to the world of high-fidelity design! In this part of the course, you will create mockups for your dedicated mobile app that incorporate visual design elements and principles. Along the way, you’ll save elements and components in your design system, which you'll be able to reuse when you design a responsive website in the next part of the course. Then, you’ll turn your mockups into a high-fidelity prototype. Finally, you’ll have the option to plan and conduct a usability study to gather feedback about your high-fidelity prototype. By the end of this part of the course, your dedicated mobile app designs will be complete, and you will be more than halfway done with your portfolio project.
Designing a complementary responsive website
With completed designs for your dedicated mobile app, you'll take what you learned about your product and users and apply that to design a responsive website for social good. To begin, you’ll learn how to design for different experiences and screen sizes. Next, you’ll review the importance of information architecture and create a sitemap for your website. You’ll also sketch lots of ideas and potential layouts for your website. You’ll create wireframes on paper, digitally, or both for different sized screens. And you’ll develop a low-fidelity prototype and test it through a usability study to improve your designs. Then, you’ll move into high-fidelity designs where you'll create mockups for different sized screens of your responsive website. Finally, you’ll create a high-fidelity prototype of your responsive website, and test it one more time. By the end of this part of the course, your cross-platform designs will be complete and added to your online portfolio!
About the Conception UX Google Professional Certificate
Préparez-vous à une carrière dans le domaine de la conception UX. Aucune expérience ni diplôme n’est requis. Avec la formation professionnelle conçue par Google vous trouverez rapidement un emploi bien rémunéré.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Qu’est-ce qu’un concepteur UX ?
Quelle est l’expérience requise ?
Quels sont les outils ou plateformes inclus dans le programme de formation ?
À quels emplois ce certificat m’aidera-t-il à me préparer ?
Dois-je suivre le cours dans un certain ordre ?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.