About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Conception UX Google
Beginner Level
Approx. 46 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Construire des armatures, des maquettes et des prototypes de basse et de haute-fidélité pour une application mobile dédiée et un site Web réactif. 

  • Préparer un entretien réussi pour un poste de concepteur UX débutant.

  • Déterminer si le travail de conception en freelance est une bonne solution pour votre carrière.

  • Appliquer chaque étape du processus de conception UX pour créer un projet de portfolio axé sur le bien commun.

Skills you will gain

  • Test de facilité d’utilisation
  • Emplois de conception UX.
  • Expérience utilisateur (UX)
  • Conception Expérience Utilisateur (UXD)
  • Prototype
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Conception UX Google
Beginner Level
Approx. 46 hours to complete
French

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Démarrage du processus de UX design: empathie, définition, idéation.

11 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 57 min), 19 readings, 14 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Creating wireframes and low-fidelity prototypes

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 25 min), 14 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Creating mockups and high-fidelity prototypes

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Designing a complementary responsive website

10 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 37 min), 14 readings, 16 quizzes

About the Conception UX Google Professional Certificate

Conception UX Google

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder