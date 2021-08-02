Create a Project Management Tracker using Google Sheets

As a small business owner, budgets are tight for the ‘extras’. Oftentimes this means affording some of those high dollar tools for marketing is not possible. Small business owners must turn to free or low cost alternatives, sometimes those tools can be better than the high dollar tools. One easy to use and manageable alternative is a free spreadsheet program called Google Sheets. In this project, you’ll learn how to create a simple project management tracker. By the end of this project, you will have Google Sheets project management tracker template for your next development project presentation.
Organize a google sheet for project management tracker.
Add static content to a project management tracker.
Add data and conditionals to a project management tracker.
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a google account.
Develop a google sheet project.
Add content to the google sheet.
Add more content and worksheet tabs.
Add data and conditionals.
Add links and color to the sheet.
Recommended experience
This is a beginner level project, some knowledge of google sheets, project management, and business is recommended but not required.
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Frequently asked questions
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.