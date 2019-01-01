أساسيات تحليل البيانات باستخدام بايثون وباندا
تعلم تحليل البيانات باستخدام لغة البرمجة بايثون
تعرف على كيفية استخدام Jupyter Notebook
تعرف على مكتبات تحليل البيانات والتعامل مع الأرقام ومكتبة التمثيل البياني في بايثون
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة ونصف تقريباً ستتعلم كيفية تحليل البيانات باستخدام لغة البرمجة بايثون. ستتعرف على مكتبات تحليل البيانات والتعامل مع الأرقام في بايثون، كما ستتعلم كيفية تنظيف البيانات وترتيبها لتهيئتها للتحليل وكيفية الحصول على إجابات للأسئلة المتعلقة بالبيانات التي لديك. سنقوم باستخدام جوبيتر نوتبوك لكتابة الأكواد وتنفيذها والحصول على رسومات بيانية تمثل البيانات. لا يوجد متطلبات سابقة للبدء بالمشروع حيث أن هذا المشروع هو للمبتدئين تماما في تحليل البيانات باستخدام بايثون وسيكون هناك شرح مفصل لكل خطوة من الخطوات التي ستقوم بها لإتمامه.
Python Programming
Data Analysis
Pandas
بايثون
تحليل البيانات
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
التعرف على Jupyter Notebook
تهيئة بيئة العمل و قراءة جدول البيانات باستخدام بايثون
تنظيف البيانات وترتيبها وتهيئتها للتحليل
إضافة أعمدة جديدة لقاعدة البيانات
الإجابة عن الأسئلة المتعلقة بالبيانات
تعرف على كيفية تمثيل البيانات باستخدام بايثون
