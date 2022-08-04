Data Visualization & Storytelling in Python

Hello everyone and welcome to this new hands-on project on data visualization and storytelling in python. In this project, we will leverage 3 powerful libraries known as Seaborn, Matplotlib and Plotly to visualize data in an interactive way. This project is practical and directly applicable to many industries. You can add this project to your portfolio of projects which is essential for your next job interview.
Interactive Data Visualization
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step