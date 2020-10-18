Getting Started with Linux Terminal
109 ratings
2,816 already enrolled
Get comfortable with the current day to day Linux commands.
Know how to perform bulk files operations with simple commands.
Be able to install any software in Linux with ease.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use simple commands to create and manipulate files and folders, perform multiple complex tasks using one simple command, use the superuser to perform high privilege operations.
Bash (Unix Shell)
Linux Console
Devops
Server Administrator
Linux File Systems
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Using basic Linux commands like cd, ls, pwd.
Using different techniques to create and read files and content folders.
Moving and manipulating files and folders.
Getting comfortable with piping and redirection.
Using superuser to perform high privilege tasks.
Create and manipulate hidden files.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by YGOct 18, 2020
It really was a wonderful guided project. I really enjoyed.
by MMOct 31, 2020
This course introduce you to basics of Linux. Yup it's good course for one with no prior Linux experience. Basic level course
by HGOct 30, 2020
This course sets a good foundation into the Linux environment. then the live interaction with rhyme, is wonderful and a nice experience for one to have.
by LJNov 22, 2020
this one is much better to the one that I had earlier Command Line still i learn much from here. Wakanda Forever.
