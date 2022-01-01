No prior experience required.
微电影创作：从观念、思维到制作 Specialization
在电影、微电影、广告等行业工作. 掌握电影语言、熟悉微电影创作流程，并在实践的基础上达到用微电影表达自我的目标。
导演思维：微影人的自我修养
拍微电影，没什么必须要走的路，可以从任何地方起步。但起步之前，首先要形成对微电影的正确认知。本门课程以情景再现的方式，结合理论与实践，打通技术与叙事，简明扼要地还原微电影创作的全历程，以期传达这样的理念：微电影创作，需要怀着敬畏之心，以更天真的姿态去对抗这个模式化的世界，从而达致自由的境界。生命最切肤之处，就是电影开始的地方。
剪辑：像编剧一样剪辑
剪辑台前，剪辑师就像厨师对待食材一样，摆弄着拍摄现场记录下来的影像片段，用影像和声音去捕捉线索和瞬间，讲述一个故事，同时赋予故事以力量、以情感。怎样平衡剪辑給画面带来的跳跃？当有几条情节线索相互穿插时，又应使用哪些剪辑手法？剪辑过程和编剧的过程一样，以叙事和抒情为最高准则，同时不断突破陈规，创造专属于自己的独特风格。本课程将带领学习者从剪辑开始，认识镜头，认识剪辑的语法，揭开微电影创作的神秘面纱。
编剧：像导演一样编剧
电影编剧不同于文学创作，它意味着要以影像化、动作化的方式赋予故事生命，在这个意义上，编剧不仅是导演，而且还是那个灵动的新世界的创造者。这个世界中的每一个人物命运，每一个起承转合，都表达着创作者对于人性的判断和立场。本课程将通过丰富的案例和针对性的练习，阐述电影编剧的基本步骤、基础知识和内在规律。
拍摄：像剪辑师一样拍摄
电影语言的一切形式在艺术上都有其正当的理由。正如微电影创作这座冰山，水面上的“拍摄”这一动作，仅仅是冰山的一角，而水面下的“拍什么”、“怎么拍”这些隐藏的不为大多数人知的部分，才是拍摄的真正内涵所在。
Fudan University
Founded in 1905, Fudan University is one of China’s leading research universities playing a vital role in the cultural, social and economic development of the country. It is growing into a globally influential university that attracts 35,000 students from across China and 150 countries around the world. The university offers a unique educational experience focused on broad-based, multidisciplinary learning as well as depth of study.
