About this Specialization

本课程献给那些渴望掌握电影语言、用微电影表达思想的迷影青年。 本专项课程以电影语言为主要研究对象，将电影叙事的基本方法与观念思维汇编，结合案例分析与微电影拍摄现场创作实例、众多微影人的经验分享，以项目制的形式鼓励学习者参与微电影创作台前幕后的全过程。提倡在对电影语言理解的基础上突破现有规则、探索新的叙事方式，在这个急功近利的时代拍出属于自己的故事。 在最后的毕业项目中，你将获得腾讯、拍电影网、上海视全十美文化传播有限公司等公司的支持与赞助，合作进行创作实践，你的微电影可能会被选中，直接在腾讯体育进行播放、或者你的剧本和PPM（Pre-Production Meeting，拍摄前会议）策划案可能会被拍电影网和上海视全十美文化传播有限公司选中，他们将提供微电影设备器材与摄影棚的支持、线下培训与拍摄指导、创业指导与孵化，相信可以经过本课程，你将在实战中创作出具有专业水准的微电影作品。 拍微电影没有捷径，但是有弯路，我们真诚希望，帮助你少走弯路。
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

导演思维：微影人的自我修养

4.5
stars
45 ratings
13 reviews
Course2

Course 2

剪辑：像编剧一样剪辑

4.5
stars
28 ratings
7 reviews
Course3

Course 3

编剧：像导演一样编剧

4.7
stars
41 ratings
13 reviews
Course4

Course 4

拍摄：像剪辑师一样拍摄

4.8
stars
21 ratings
9 reviews

Fudan University

