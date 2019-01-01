University of Amsterdam Logo

A modern university with a rich history, the University of Amsterdam (UvA) traces its roots back to 1632, when the Golden Age school Athenaeum Illustre was established to train students in trade and philosophy. Today, with more than 39,000 students, 5,000 staff and 285 study programmes (Bachelor's and Master's), many of which are taught in English, and a budget of more than 600 million euros, it is one of the largest comprehensive universities in Europe. It is a member of the League of European Research Universities and also maintains intensive contact with other leading research universities around the world.

Courses and Specializations

Methods and Statistics in Social Sciences
Methods and Statistics in Social Sciences Specialization

Available now

Anna Nikolaeva

Anna Nikolaeva

Assistant Professor in Urban Mobility Futures
Annemarie van Oosten

Annemarie van Oosten

Assistant Professor
Department of Communication Science
Annemarie Zand Scholten

Annemarie Zand Scholten

Assistant Professor
Economics and Business
Bart van Heerikhuizen

Bart van Heerikhuizen

Dr.
Faculty of Social and Behavioural Sciences
Claire McDonnell

Claire McDonnell

Assistant Head of School
Technological University Dublin
Damian Trilling

Damian Trilling

Assistant Professor
Department of Communication Science
Emiel van Loon

Emiel van Loon

Assistant Professor
Institute for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Dynamics
Esther Quaedackers

Esther Quaedackers

Lecturer in Big History
Institute for Interdisciplinary Studies - Faculty of Science
Florian

Florian

Dr. Ir.
Quantitative Economics
George Liu

George Liu

Faculty
Social and Behavioural Sciences
Gerben Moerman

Gerben Moerman

Dr.
Faculty of Social and Behavioural Sciences
Gunther Fleerackers

Gunther Fleerackers

UC Leuven - Limburg
Ilse Marschalek

Ilse Marschalek

Dr
Sociology
Inez Zwetsloot

Inez Zwetsloot

Dr.
Amsterdam Business School, Economics & Business
Iwona Maciejowska

Iwona Maciejowska

Ph.D.
Jagiellonian University in Krakow
Lotte Salome

Lotte Salome

Department of Communication Science
Marco te Brömmelstroet

Marco te Brömmelstroet

Prof. Dr.
AISSR
Margit Hofer

Margit Hofer

Dr
Sociology
Martin P. Grobusch

Martin P. Grobusch

Matthijs Rooduijn

Matthijs Rooduijn

Dr.
Department of Political Science
Mauro Mocerino

Mauro Mocerino

Associate Professor
Chemistry, Curtin University, Australia
Natasa Brouwer

Natasa Brouwer

PhD
Faculty of Science, University of Amsterdam
Rutger de Graaf

Rutger de Graaf

PhD
Graduate School of Communication Science
Sandra Jacobs

Sandra Jacobs

Assistant professor
Department of Communication Science
