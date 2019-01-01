Alina's Recommended Courses

Alina C. is a self-taught data engineer. She studied Foreign Languages and Literature but transitioned to tech in 2017 after 18 months of intense study in online and in-person coding classes. She chose Coursera because it offered a complete experience with tutorials, real-life projects to practice, and courses for varied skill levels. She was drawn to courses that offered instruction from well-known universities or institutions.

Alina's Recommended Courses

Alina C. is a self-taught data engineer. She studied Foreign Languages and Literature but transitioned to tech in 2017 after 18 months of intense study in online and in-person coding classes. She chose Coursera because it offered a complete experience with tutorials, real-life projects to practice, and courses for varied skill levels. She was drawn to courses that offered instruction from well-known universities or institutions.

Recommendations from a Data Engineer

Here are the courses Alina took that helped her advance in her career.

Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python)

Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python)

University of Michigan

Course
Rated 4.8 out of five stars. 209127 reviews

“I listed all my certificates on LinkedIn, and most of the projects I completed through my courses on Github. These served as starting points for my interviews that conveyed how I'm a persistent and dedicated learner. I am happy that Coursera offered me the chance to gain knowledge in new topics that are in demand right now, and to help me prove that I’ve learned these new skills.” -Alina C.

Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All

Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera

Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera

Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder