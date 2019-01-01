New Microsoft Azure Learning Collection

Microsoft is now on Coursera! In this Collection, you’ll find everything you need to learn essential cloud concepts and build your Microsoft Azure skills. You can prepare for the Azure AZ-900, AI-900, and DP-900 certification exams in new Specializations designed by Microsoft and benefit from hands-on courses as you learn to apply cloud skills and concepts to Azure services. You can also get additional hands-on practice in Microsoft Azure Guided Projects.

New Microsoft Azure Learning Collection

Microsoft is now on Coursera! In this Collection, you’ll find everything you need to learn essential cloud concepts and build your Microsoft Azure skills. You can prepare for the Azure AZ-900, AI-900, and DP-900 certification exams in new Specializations designed by Microsoft and benefit from hands-on courses as you learn to apply cloud skills and concepts to Azure services. You can also get additional hands-on practice in Microsoft Azure Guided Projects.

Curated by Coursera

These courses and Specializations have been hand-picked by the learning team at Coursera

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep

Microsoft

Specialization
Rated 4.7 out of five stars. 1011 reviews
Beginner LevelBeginner Level

A new IDC report finds that IT professionals with a relevant role-based certification perform on average 26% better than their uncertified colleagues with the same responsibilities. Earning your Microsoft certification can play an important role in your career journey as you master the skills necessary to build a successful IT career.

Related

Build Skills in Cloud Computing

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder