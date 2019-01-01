Popular Technology Courses in the UK

Developing the right technology and IT skills can open up new career opportunities in just about any industry. Master skills in programming, web design, cloud computing, cybersecurity and more with these online technology courses across the UK and Global institutions.

Popular Technology Courses in the UK

Developing the right technology and IT skills can open up new career opportunities in just about any industry. Master skills in programming, web design, cloud computing, cybersecurity and more with these online technology courses across the UK and Global institutions.

Curated by Coursera

These courses and Specializations have been hand-picked by the learning team at Coursera

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies

Princeton University

Course
Rated 4.6 out of five stars. 2786 reviews

As companies move operations to the cloud and turn to emerging technologies for business solutions, having the right technical skills can make your CV stand out.

Whether you’re starting a new career in IT or looking to advance in your current role, check out the computer science and tech courses and degree programmes available from top UK universities and institutions, including:

Related

Popular Data Science Courses in the UK

Related

Popular Online Business Courses in the UK

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder