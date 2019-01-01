Popular Online Business Courses in the UK

Brand Management: Aligning Business, Brand and Behaviour
University of London, London Business School
Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills
University of Michigan
Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator
Yale University
The Strategy of Content Marketing
University of California, Davis
Corporate Strategy
University of London, UCL School of Management
The Manager's Toolkit: A Practical Guide to Managing People at Work
University of London, Birkbeck, University of London
Managing the Company of the Future
University of London, London Business School
How to Finance and Grow Your Startup – Without VC
University of London, London Business School
Excel Skills for Business
Macquarie University
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
University of California, Davis
Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business
Duke University
Digital Marketing
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Business Foundations
University of Pennsylvania
International Business Essentials
University of London
Google Project Management:
Meta Social Media Marketing
Meta
Elevating your business skills can help you advance within your organisation, launch your own company, or uncover new opportunities in management and leadership roles. Whether you’re looking to master Excel or MySQL, project management or brand management, there’s more than one way to build a strong foundation in business.
In addition to the online short courses listed above, explore the range of flexible, online business courses and programmes from top UK universities. These business studies courses and degree programmes allow you to learn full time or part time at your own pace: