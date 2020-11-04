University of Glasgow
The University of Glasgow has been changing the world since 1451. It is a world top 100 university (THE, QS) with one of the largest research bases in the UK.
We are a member of the prestigious Russell Group of leading UK Universities with annual research income of more than £179m.
The University’s #TeamUofG community is truly international with over 8000 staff and 28,0000 students from from more than 140 countries.
A 2019 Time Out survey placed Glasgow in the top ten cities in the world. Ranked between Berlin and Paris, Glasgow was voted number one for both friendliness and affordability.
Right now our dedicated community of staff, students and alumni is working to address the challenges of Covid-19 and understand how we can make life safer for everyone.