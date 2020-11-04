University of Glasgow Logo

University of Glasgow

The University of Glasgow has been changing the world since 1451. It is a world top 100 university (THE, QS) with one of the largest research bases in the UK. We are a member of the prestigious Russell Group of leading UK Universities with annual research income of more than £179m. The University’s #TeamUofG community is truly international with over 8000 staff and 28,0000 students from from more than 140 countries. A 2019 Time Out survey placed Glasgow in the top ten cities in the world. Ranked between Berlin and Paris, Glasgow was voted number one for both friendliness and affordability. Right now our dedicated community of staff, students and alumni is working to address the challenges of Covid-19 and understand how we can make life safer for everyone.

Courses and Specializations

Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning
Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization

Available now

Amy Webster

Amy Webster

School of Life Sciences, University of Glasgow
Dr Craig Gurney

Dr Craig Gurney

Lecturer in Housing Studies
School of Social and Political Sciences (Urban Studies)
Fani Deligianni

Fani Deligianni

Dr
School of Computing Science
Ines Alves

Ines Alves

Paul Rea

Paul Rea

Professor
College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences
www.gla.ac.uk
https://www.facebook.com/UofGlasgow
https://twitter.com/UofGlasgow
`` https://www.youtube.com/uofglasgow
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder