Software Engineering Skills

Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python)
University of Michigan
Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML and CSS
Duke University
Data Structures and Algorithms
University of California San Diego
IBM DevOps and Software Engineering
IBM
Object Oriented Programming in Java
University of California San Diego
Fundamentals of Computing
Rice University
Algorithmic Toolbox
University of California San Diego
Mastering the Software Engineering Interview
University of California San Diego
Software Design and Architecture
University of Alberta
Developing Applications with Google Cloud
Google Cloud
Bring Coursera to your organization
Get access to world-class content and credentials from top universities and companies. Promote transformative skill development for employees, teach students in-demand career skills, and prepare citizens for the workforce.
Coursera for Business is the transformative skill development solution for empowering your teams with high-impact skills that drive innovation, competitiveness, and growth.
With Coursera for Business, you can:
Provide transformative learning with expert-curated, AI-driven learning programs
Enable hands-on learning to drive rapid skill acquisition
Track and measure skill development and benchmark proficiency against industry peers