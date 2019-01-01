Unleash Your Inner Artist

Modern & Contemporary American Poetry (“ModPo”)
University of Pennsylvania
Sharpened Visions: A Poetry Workshop
California Institute of the Arts
Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR
Michigan State University
Film, Images & Historical Interpretation in the 20th Century: The Camera Never Lies
University of London, Royal Holloway, University of London
Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation
University of Colorado Boulder
Script Writing: Write a Pilot Episode for a TV or Web Series (Project-Centered Course)
Michigan State University
While poetry, photography, and script writing may seem unrelated, together they offer insight into a broad sense of expression. Build on your innate creativity with these hand-picked arts courses and Specializations.
