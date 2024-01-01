Choose the Accounting & Bookkeeping Course That Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Account Management, Accounting, Accounts Payable and Receivable, Finance, Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, General Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Cash Management, Financial Management
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Google Cloud Platform, Leadership and Management
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, Financial Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Banking, Finance, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Financial Accounting, Financial Management, Investment Management, Risk Management, Regulations and Compliance
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Taxes, Financial Accounting, Finance, Corporate Accouting, Financial Analysis, General Accounting, Regulations and Compliance, Critical Thinking
Skills you'll gain: BlockChain, Business Transformation, Finance, Accounting, FinTech, Financial Accounting, Innovation, Banking, Financial Management, Payments
Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited
Skills you'll gain: Accounting Software, Accounting, Finance, Taxes, Billing & Invoicing, Data Management, Financial Management, Payments, Financial Accounting
Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited
Skills you'll gain: Financial Accounting
Politecnico di Milano
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Finance, Financial Accounting, Leadership and Management, Financial Management, Cost Accounting, Financial Analysis, General Accounting, Management Accounting, Cash Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Finance, Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
Universitat de Barcelona
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Planning, Account Management, E-Commerce, Econometrics
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Accounting, Cost Accounting, Investment Management, Financial Accounting, Financial Management, Strategy and Operations
