Learn algorithm design if you will be programming computers or if you are interested in learning how computer programs work. Algorithm design is one of the fundamentals of computing, and algorithms are used to solve complex problems. The subject has practical applications and intellectual depth. If you spend any time writing, testing, and debugging programming, you can expect to work with algorithms and algorithm design. As organizations rely more and more on data analysis, they will need people who understand how to design the algorithms needed to process that data.
Career opportunities that arise from learning algorithm design are mostly in computer programming. Since algorithm design is one of the foundations of computer science, people who will be working with computer programming at any level will need some familiarity with algorithm design. More and more management information systems include aspects of big data and thus of the algorithm design needed to process it. This makes the field important to those who use data in their daily work and who will need to communicate with programmers. Finally, learning about algorithm design will help programmers understand the jargon to improve their performance in technical interviews and on the job.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn algorithm design in several languages and platforms, including C and Java. Algorithm design is a component of introductory computer science courses and the subject of courses that look at it in depth. Concepts like greedy algorithms, randomized algorithms, and design thinking can improve your understanding of algorithm design. Most courses are at an intermediate level, but a few offer a beginner-level introduction to the fundamentals of computing including algorithm design. The courses are offered by universities and include lectures, readings, and Guided Projects so that you can apply what you learn. Some courses stand alone, and others are part of Specializations and Professional Certificates.