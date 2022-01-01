Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Architecture, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, General Statistics, Data Analysis Software, Statistical Machine Learning, Probability Distribution, Dimensionality Reduction, Feature Engineering, Data Mining, Machine Learning Algorithms, Geostatistics, Security Engineering, Machine Learning, Distributed Computing Architecture, Supply Chain, Differential Equations, Econometrics, Support Vector Machine, Linearity, Applied Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Calculus, Other Programming Languages, Estimation, Probability & Statistics, Linear Algebra, Network Security, Data Analysis, Mathematics, Regression
4.9
(170.1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 3+ Months
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Calculus, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Differential Equations, Linear Algebra, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Matrices, Software Engineering, Software Testing
4.8
(6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Applied Mathematics, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Differential Equations, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Feature Engineering, General Statistics, Hardware Design, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Theoretical Computer Science, Machine Learning, Calculus, Deep Learning, Mathematics, Lambda Calculus, Mathematical Optimization, Probability & Statistics, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Machine Learning Algorithms, Differential Equations
4.7
(5.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Approximation, Calculus, Chaining, Computer Networking, Derivative, Differential Equations, Linear Algebra, Linearity, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Security, Security Engineering, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(175 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Relative Change And Difference, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Applied Mathematics, Calculus, Computer Graphics, Analysis, Research and Design, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Differential Equations, Operations Research
4.7
(292 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Geneva
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Software Architecture, Python Programming, Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Theoretical Computer Science, Calculus, Research and Design, Simulation, Operations Research, Feature Engineering, Computer Graphic Techniques, Differential Equations, Software Engineering, Algebra, Machine Learning, Other Programming Languages, Computer Graphics, Modeling, Deep Learning, Statistical Programming, Probability & Statistics, Computer Programming, Mathematics
4.2
(306 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
A differential equation is a mathematical formula common in science and engineering that seeks to find the rate of change in one variable to other variables. Differential equations use derivatives, which are variables that represent change of a functional dependence of one variable upon another. In many differential equations, you will see the derivatives expressed in x and y terms. Differential equations are used in areas of quantitative study because they help scientists and engineers find solutions that may be used to predict the behavior of an original system. These solutions, called functions, show rates of change in matters that can be directly observed and measured.
It is valuable to learn differential equations as these are found and used in traditional sciences like physics, engineering, chemistry, and biology and numerical sciences like math, scientific computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Differential equations are used in these areas to find rates of change in problems like circuit design, heat transfer, fluid mechanics, seismic waves, or in finance for options trading. Learning about differential equations can help you if you choose to study and eventually work in these fields.
Some typical career opportunities for those who learn differential equations are in science and engineering jobs like control software engineer, computational fluid dynamics analyst, data scientist, meteorology scientist, and similar weather science roles. You may also find career opportunities in research science, electromagnetics, physics, and electrical engineering positions. Jobs in options trading are also possible if you know differential equations, as traders often use these formulas in software programs to assess a current value or volatility of a particular stock price.
Taking online courses in differential equations might help you grasp the fundamentals of first-order differential equations, second-order linear differential equations, and mathematical modeling problems. When you study the key aspects of differential equations in online courses, you may also learn the basics of related scientific and mathematical disciplines of discrete mathematics, linear algebra, and statistical probability.