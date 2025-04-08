Choose the Executive Coaching CoursesThat Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Human Resources, Communication, Employee Relations, People Management, Leadership Development, People Development, Performance Management, Professional Development, Organizational Development, Talent Management, Business Psychology, Emotional Intelligence, Problem Solving, Training, People Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Strategy and Operations
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Planning, Strategy, Critical Thinking, Operations Management, People Management, Strategy and Operations, Business Communication, Collaboration, Performance Management
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, People Development, Leadership Development, Collaboration, Communication, Professional Development, Planning
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Leadership Development, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology, Finance, Human Resources, Human Resources Operations, Organizational Development, Risk Management, Communication, Change Management
Michigan State University
Skills you'll gain: Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Planning
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Business
University of Manchester
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Human Resources, Leadership and Management, People Development, Strategy and Operations, Leadership Development, Talent Management, Business Psychology, People Analysis, Communication, People Management, Strategy, Human Learning, Human Resources Operations, Business Communication, Collaboration, Influencing, Performance Management, Conflict Management, Creativity, Business Analysis, Marketing, Recruitment
Skills you'll gain: Digital Marketing, Marketing, Marketing Management, Media Strategy & Planning, Sales, E-Commerce, Data Analysis, Social Media, Search Engine Optimization, Advertising, Communication, Persona Research, Strategy, Web Design, Web Development, Web Development Tools, Writing, Data Management, Market Analysis
Skills you'll gain: Software Engineering, Agile Software Development, Scrum (Software Development), Leadership and Management
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Operating Systems, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Programming, Systems Design
