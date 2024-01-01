Explore Our Health Courses for Beginners
University of Copenhagen
University of Copenhagen
Johns Hopkins University
Johns Hopkins University
The George Washington University
The George Washington University
Emory University
Emory University
University of Pennsylvania
University of Pennsylvania
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular health courses
- Stanford Introduction to Food and Health: Stanford University
- Introductory Human Physiology: Duke University
- Science of Exercise: University of Colorado Boulder
- Anatomy: University of Michigan
- Diabetes – the Essential Facts: University of Copenhagen
- Understanding Obesity: The University of Edinburgh
- Health Informatics: Johns Hopkins University
- Leading Healthcare Quality and Safety: The George Washington University
- Medical Terminology: Rice University
- Weight Management: Beyond Balancing Calories: Emory University