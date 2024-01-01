Explore Our Humanities Courses for Beginners
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular humanities courses
- The Modern World, Part One: Global History from 1760 to 1910: University of Virginia
- Computer Science: Programming with a Purpose: Princeton University
- The Modern World, Part Two: Global History since 1910: University of Virginia
- English Composition I: Duke University
- Applied Public History: Places, People, Stories: University of London
- Philosophy, Science and Religion: Religion and Science: The University of Edinburgh
- Modern and Contemporary Art and Design: The Museum of Modern Art
- Creative Writing: Wesleyan University
- Reasoning Across the Disciplines: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Philosophy, Science and Religion: Philosophy and Religion: The University of Edinburgh