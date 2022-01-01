The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Software, Data Analysis Software, Computer Graphic Techniques, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Human Computer Interaction, Spreadsheet Software, Computer Graphics, Microsoft Excel, Hardware Design, User Experience, Communication
4.7
(1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Microsoft
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Communication, Communication, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Creativity, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Spreadsheet Software
4.8
(271 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Network Security, Network Architecture, Software As A Service, Database Application, Backup, Security Engineering, Hardware Design, Networking Hardware, Product Lifecycle, Databases, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Computer Networking
4.7
(18.5k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Strategy, Leadership and Management, Lifelong Learning, Network Security, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Security Engineering, Business Analysis, Adaptability, Business Psychology, Computer Networking, Entrepreneurship, Sales
3.7
(6 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Collaboration, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Entrepreneurship, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Journalism, Leadership and Management, Lifelong Learning, Marketing, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Other Programming Languages, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Sales, Security Engineering, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, System Security, Virtual Reality
4.3
(56 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
The Linux Foundation
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Command-Line Interface, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Computer Security Models, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, File System, Human Computer Interaction, Machine Learning, Operating Systems, Other Programming Languages, Product Management, Programming Principles, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Security, Sources, Strategy and Operations, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience
4.5
(2.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Organizational Development, Computer Architecture, Leadership and Management, Software Architecture, Network Security, Mobile Development, Theoretical Computer Science, Android Development, Strategy and Operations, Research and Design, Supply Chain and Logistics, Software Testing, Business Psychology, User Experience, Web Development, Security Engineering, Human Computer Interaction, Planning, Hardware Design, Java Programming, Software Engineering, Computer Networking, Accounting, User Experience Design, Entrepreneurship, Computer Programming, Javascript, Audit
4.9
(57 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months