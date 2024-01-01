Explore Our Advanced Personal Development Courses
Queen Mary University of London
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Leadership Development, People Management, Critical Thinking, Decision Making, Organizational Development, Conflict Management, Emotional Intelligence, Influencing
The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Professional Development
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Critical Thinking, Leadership Development, Decision Making, Human Resources, Emotional Intelligence, People Analysis, Strategy, Human Learning, Organizational Development, Problem Solving, Strategy and Operations, Business Psychology, Communication, People Development, People Management, Conflict Management, Employee Relations, Resilience
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Negotiation, Communication, Emotional Intelligence, Collaboration, Leadership and Management, People Analysis, Adaptability, Influencing, Natural Language Processing, Professional Development, Employee Relations, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, Persona Research, Culture, Process Analysis
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Innovation, Communication, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Culture, Strategy, Business Analysis, Planning, Organizational Development, Persona Research, Entrepreneurship, Change Management, E-Commerce, Research and Design, Continuous Integration, Exploratory Data Analysis, Strategy and Operations, Business Intelligence, Critical Thinking, Benefits, Marketing Design, People Analysis, User Experience
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Project Management, Risk Management, Scrum (Software Development)
Queen Mary University of London
Skills you'll gain: Critical Thinking, Decision Making, Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Influencing
Queen Mary University of London
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Persona Research, Organizational Development, Emotional Intelligence, Continuous Integration, Critical Thinking, People Analysis, Strategy, Adaptability, Correlation And Dependence, Collaboration, Decision Making, Negotiation, Process Analysis, Communication, Leadership and Management, Natural Language Processing, Public Relations, Reinforcement Learning, Employee Relations
Skills you'll gain: Product Lifecycle, Product Management, Product Strategy
