GenAI for Everyone
Available now
Successful AI Strategies: A CEO's Perspective
Available now
Design Thinking for Data Professionals
Available now
Responsible AI in the Generative AI Era
Available now
Coding with Generative AI
Available now
Python for Data Science
Available now
Introduction to Vertex AI
Available now
Behavior Architecture - Understanding Human Behavior
Available now
Human Decision Making and its Biases
Available now
Structured Approach to Problem Solving
Available now
Data Analysis Using SQL
Available now
Advanced Machine Learning Algorithms
Available now
Foundations of Machine Learning
Available now
Data Storytelling
Available now
Insights of Power BI
Available now
Generative AI for Business - A Leaders' Handbook
Available now