In the final capstone project you will apply the skills you learned by building a large data-intensive application using real-world data.
This course is part of the Functional Programming in Scala Specialization
- Scala Programming
- Parallel Computing
- Apache Spark
- Functional Programming
Project overview
Get an overview of the project and all the information to get started. Transform data provided by weather stations into meaningful information.
Raw data display
Transform temperature data into images, using various interpolation techniques.
Interactive visualization
Generate images compatible with most Web-based mapping libraries.
Data manipulation
Get more meaning from your data: compute temperature deviations compared to normals.
- 5 stars63.12%
- 4 stars22.34%
- 3 stars10.05%
- 2 stars2.60%
- 1 star1.86%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNCTIONAL PROGRAMMING IN SCALA CAPSTONE
Good Spark / Big Data project. Provides a good example of real problem project focussed on Spark and big data analysis.
An interesting project that nicely covers most concepts discussed in the previous 4 Scala/Spark courses. The provided code skeleton is very helpful.
A bit sad that actual full working solution is not graded as it invovled generating files on disk, which is compuation intensive...
Very challenging. Great course/project/specialization
