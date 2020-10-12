Build ATM User Interface using Routing in Angular
Build ATM user User interface in Angular
Understand Parent and Child Routing in Angular
Understand how to handle Invalid pages in Angular
Build ATM user User interface in Angular
Understand Parent and Child Routing in Angular
Understand how to handle Invalid pages in Angular
In this beginner level project, you will implement and build ATM user interface using routing, understand Parent and Child Routing and understand WildCard Routes in Angular which will be helpful in applying routing and navigating pages in modern web layouts. The pre-requisite for this guided project is have background in HTML,CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript and basics on building blocks of Angular Applications.
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Html
Angular Basics
Routing
Typescript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Setting up Angular Project for ATM User interface
How Angular Application works
Routes used in the application
Create Angular Components and Template Setup
Configure Routes and Router Module
Angular Route matching Strategies
Wild Card Route in Angular
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.