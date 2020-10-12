TypeScript Control Structures
Understand Control Structures of TypeScript programming.
Write TypeScript code for Decision Making Statements.
Write TypeScript code for Looping Statements.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will learn to control the flow of application through if, if-else, else and switch statements. And you will also learn how to repeat sections of the code using for, while, do-while and also learn to refine control on the loops using break and continue statements. All these are done in TypeScript playground. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Familiar with JavaScript
Decision-Making
Control Flow
Typescript
looping
Introduction to Control Structures and if statement
if - else statement
multiple if-else statement
Switch statement
while and do-while loop
for loop
break statement
continue statement
