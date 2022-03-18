10 Recession-Proof Job Fields for All Skill Levels

Though not completely recession-proof, these jobs tend to be in demand no matter what the strength of the economy.
Although there's no guarantee that any job is safe during economic uncertainty, examples of stable, "recession-proof" jobs include medical professionals, legal professionals, and grocery workers. If you're considering career options, it's a good idea to factor in the economy’s effect on the field you choose. Learn about these recession-proof jobs and skills, and discover jobs that tend to be strong through economic upturns and downturns.
A recession-proof job is one that's always in demand, regardless of the economy’s status. Although no job is completely safe from a recession, certain jobs offer strong security, even during more challenging times. Depending on what causes economic uncertainty, some jobs can be in even higher demand during tough times.
Recession-proof job skills are those that are marketable in any economy, and transferable skills are an example of them. These are skills that you can use no matter what job you're working in, which include:
Adaptability
Creativity
Ability to multitask
Critical thinking
Leadership
Collaboration
Communication
Time management
Attention to detail
Even when the economy takes a downturn, certain types of jobs always need workers to fill them; here are 10 examples:
Medical professionals are essential, no matter how the economy is performing, and there are roles for just about every education and experience level, from home health aide to physician. Depending on the role, you may need various types of training, education, and licenses. Some common job titles in the medical field include:
Those who work to ensure the safety of the general public tend to be in even greater demand during a recession. Some common public safety jobs include:
Law enforcement officer
Firefighter
Emergency medical technician
Correctional officer
Security guard
Occupational health and safety specialist
As long as there are schools, we'll need teachers and students. During the course of their education, teachers learn skills like teaching methodologies, curriculum development, learning theory, classroom management, and educational assessment.
While not all legal jobs are recession proof, there are a few fields that tend to hold stead through downturns, including criminal defense, bankruptcy, and health care law. You don’t necessarily have to attend law school to benefit from the security of a legal job. Here are some roles in the legal industry that tend to always be in demand:
Paralegal
Legal assistant
Legal secretary
Court clerk
Court reporter
Electronic discovery specialist
Finances and taxes are a necessary part of life, so people in these professions usually have plenty of job security. A few roles you might look for include:
Mental health professionals are often needed most during cycles of economic uncertainty. Jobs within this field may vary according to scope and responsibility and could include:
Substance abuse counselor
Caseworker
Social worker
Therapist
School counselor
Clinical psychologist
Utility workers are typically in demand, because we always need people to keep our lights on, our water running, and our internet working. Education, training, and salary differ from job to job, but here are some options:
Power plant or substation engineer
Power plant manager
Safety engineer
Gas or pipeline controller
Utilities manager
Wastewater engineer
Power lineman
A trade worker is someone who specializes in a certain trade. Trade workers usually acquire job skills through an apprenticeship, technical school, or on the job. Some examples of trade workers include:
Carpenter
Plumber
Mechanic
Locksmith
Electrician
Pipefitter
Dental hygienist
Radiation therapist
People may cut their spending during a recession, and that often means eating out less and cooking at home more. Enter the grocery store. People always need groceries. Job titles you might find include:
Clerk
Stocker
Manager
Personal shopper
Delivery driver
Whether you're expecting an important piece of mail or your latest e-commerce order, you depend on delivery drivers for all kinds of things. That's why this job will continue to be in demand. Some specific roles include:
Rideshare driver
Food delivery driver
Package delivery driver
Courier
