10 Small Business Bookkeeping Tips

You can feel confident managing your business’s finances with the right tools and knowledge in accounting and bookkeeping. Staying aware of how much your business is earning and where the money is going can help you make accurate decisions and focus on growing your business. Discover why small business accounting is important, and use these small business bookkeeping tips to streamline your company's finances.
Small business accounting is keeping accurate financial records for your business. Keeping copious financial records informs you of how much your business is making or losing, keeping you abreast of your expenditures. Whether you choose a single- or double-entry bookkeeping system, you’ll know the financial standing of your business.
Accurate records are essential to good business practices. For small business owners to know the financial health of their companies, they need to keep records up-to-date to track profit and loss. Without keeping up with revenue and expenses, a business could fail.
A business owner must closely monitor cash flow to ensure enough operating funds are available to keep the business afloat. It’s good practice to have accurate books should a bank loan be necessary and to complete your taxes. Good bookkeeping can help detect fraud and mismanagement depending on your type of business.
When setting up a bookkeeping or accounting system for your small business, you first need to decide if you want to keep your records manually with a software program or by hiring an outside firm.
When running a small business, it’s essential to track cash flow and have the ability to cover unexpected expenses. Unless you’re using a bookkeeping service to alert you when a problem arises, you’ll need to track your income and revenue closely. This can be challenging with the other commitments of operating a small business.
You’ll be responsible for accurate payments to them and the taxing authorities if you have employees. Errors can result in costly penalties from the IRS. With tax codes frequently changing, it’s important to ensure you follow the most current laws and regulations.
Reconciling the books is another challenge for small business owners as one mistake can result in large penalties if miscalculations are sent to the IRS or state tax department. If your business requires the collection of sales tax, you may be required to submit accurate quarterly payments, depending on your state’s requirements.
If you find it feasible to keep your books in-house, you might consider using a software accounting program. This can help alleviate some problems you might run into with manual recordkeeping.
When choosing an accounting software program, one of the first things you need to decide is how you’ll use it and the features you’ll need. You’ll also need to weigh the cost and number of users.
If you intend to do payroll in-house, you’ll want a software program matching your business type. For example, if your company hires only part-time employees, you won’t need the same feature as a construction company with full-time employees and frequent overtime.
Will your business be generating invoices, cost estimates, or billing statements? If so, you’ll want a software program to prepare statements.
Inventory tracking and tax preparation software programs can help streamline your business operations. The number of employees using the system will factor into the program you choose. If you use other software applications, you’ll want accounting software that you can integrate with those applications. Some of the accounting software available for small businesses include:
Intuit QuickBooks: Various features are available to help your business run smoothly and stay up-to-date. The monthly cost varies by the number of users, from one to 25.
Freshbooks: For smaller businesses, Freshbooks charges per billable client rather than the number of users. It’s an inexpensive program for companies with small invoicing needs.
Xero: Xero is a cloud-based program geared toward the micro-business owner. While it doesn’t include the features found with QuickBooks or Freshbooks, it’s low cost and offers a payment collection option if you need to collect payments from customers.
Wave: Wave is designed for service-based businesses that don’t require payroll accounting. It offers unlimited users and bills on a transaction basis rather than a standard monthly fee.
The two primary methods of small business accounting are cash-based and accrual. While the cash-based method is the simplest to use, it’s not suitable for every small business. Take a look at the difference between cash and accrual accounting and the restrictions.
Cash-based accounting is the simpler of the two methods and is used for short business cycles when inventory is not involved. Businesses that sell directly to consumers and have annual revenue over $25 million can’t use this method.
Income is recorded as it’s received; otherwise, it’s not considered revenue. A disadvantage of the cash method is that it only provides a short-term look at your company’s financial health.
If you decide to grow your business or sell to consumers, you’ll need to transition to the accrual method to meet generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This can be challenging if you’ve operated under the cash method for a long time, but it will most likely be more efficient.
The accrual-based accounting method records income when it’s billed, not when it’s received. Once the invoice is generated, income gets recorded.
The accrual method of accounting provides a broader financial picture, so you adjust your business operations should your financial outlook not be favorable. A disadvantage is that you may not always know what funds you have on hand, and you might not have the necessary funds when if you have many outstanding invoices.
As a business owner, you’re responsible for recording every expense paid from your business account. No matter the payment method used, each transaction must be recorded with the date, amount, and purpose.
To track your business's financial health, having a bookkeeping system can help you stay organized and aware of where you stand each week and month. A schedule can include paying vendors at a specified time each month, reconciling monthly bank statements, recording revenue weekly, and making regularly scheduled bank deposits.
At the end of each month, creating a financial report is best. If you’re using accounting software, financial reports might be automatically generated. If someone on your staff or an outside accountant prepares the report, review it for accuracy and keep apprised of your financial standing.
If you’re paying employee taxes or sales tax, you’ll need to prepare a quarterly report for remitting payments to the IRS and other required taxing agencies. It’s also beneficial to prepare a quarterly expense report.
A balance sheet is a glance at how much your business is worth. This is generated by looking at your assets and what you own versus your liabilities and outstanding debts. It can help determine if your business is taking on too much debt to support its revenue.
If your small business uses accounting software, it will help track when invoices are due. Most software programs provide options for automatic bill paying and bank transfers.
If you’re not using software, you should consider setting a time each month to make payments and the payment method used. You may have vendors you can pay online, or you can mail a check.
When starting a new small business, one of the first steps should be opening a business checking account. It’s important not to comingle business and personal funds. You might also consider opening a savings account to deposit tax obligations.
Unless your financial institution provides perks for keeping your personal and business accounts with them, you might want to consider using different banks. This will eliminate possible confusion.
It’s a good business practice to pay yourself a salary. This will alleviate potential comingling problems between personal and business accounts. Setting aside a check for yourself regularly and depositing it into your personal account will alleviate bookkeeping errors.
Should the need arise when you must pay a business expense with your personal funds, be sure to reimburse yourself by check. Record each transaction as you would any other business expense.
You can keep your files on your computer, keep them physically, or both. If you store files on your computer, be sure to have a computer backup so that there are two versions of your important documents in case one gets corrupted.
If you keep hardcopy records, choose a filing system that gives you the easiest access to the information you need. Be sure to have a good physical filing system with folders clearly labeled and the most used files easily accessible. If you have confidential information, be sure you can lock your filing system.
Technological advances can help to streamline your small business bookkeeping and accounting practices. Integrating the most recent communication systems into your business allows you to communicate better with your employees and clients. To save on costs and add efficiency to your business, consider video conferencing, a cloud phone system, and having remote employees.
It can benefit your business if you have an accountant for more than income tax filing purposes. An accountant is up-to-date on tax laws and regulations and can sometimes find deductions that were overlooked.
When choosing an accountant, you should meet in person to go over your accounting needs and ensure it’s someone you can establish a good working relationship with. Be clear about your needs and expectations.
With these tips, you can begin to streamline your finances to give your small business the best chance of succeeding. Consider taking some short bookkeeping or accounting courses to learn about helpful tools. You might want to begin with Bookkeeping Basics or Intuit Bookkeeping, both offered by Intuit on Coursera. You can also learn how to use Excel to keep your books or create your business budget with Google sheets.
