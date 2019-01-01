Investing for Beginners

Learning to invest strategically is a valuable skill no matter where you are on your career trajectory. With the online courses in this curated collection, you can learn the fundamentals of investing and finance, so that you can be more confident when it comes to investing your own money. You’ll learn about topics such as the stock market, portfolio construction, risk management, bond valuation, real estate, and investment strategies.

Investing for Beginners

Learning to invest strategically is a valuable skill no matter where you are on your career trajectory. With the online courses in this curated collection, you can learn the fundamentals of investing and finance, so that you can be more confident when it comes to investing your own money. You’ll learn about topics such as the stock market, portfolio construction, risk management, bond valuation, real estate, and investment strategies.

Investing for Beginners online courses, curated by Coursera

Start now and take your personal finance strategy to the next level by learning valuable investment skills.

Financial Markets

Financial Markets

Yale University

Course
Rated 4.8 out of five stars. 21768 reviews
Beginner LevelBeginner Level

What is Investing?

From a financial standpoint, to invest means to spend money on something with the expectation that it will increase in value over time. Investments are commonly made in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and physical assets such as real estate. Investing is a crucial element of personal finance—equipped with the right knowledge, you can grow your money at a higher rate than if it were in an ordinary savings account. Investing your money does not guarantee profitable returns, however, which is why it is important to understand the fundamentals of investing, so that you can maximize your profits while minimizing risk.

Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All

Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera

Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera

Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder