Online Resources for Teachers: Onwards and Upwards

Learning How To Learn for Youth
Arizona State University
The Teacher's Social and Emotional Learning
University of Colorado Boulder
Powerful Tools for Teaching and Learning: Web 2.0 Tools
University of Houston
Copyright for Educators & Librarians
Duke University, Emory University, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Introduction to Psychology
Yale University
Achieving Your Optimal Performance
University of California San Diego
Here’s why Maryam recommends these courses.
Learning How to Learn for Youth is the “youth” version of the most popular MOOC of all time. You may be interested in taking this course and recommending it to your students. Everyone will benefit from studying the keys to becoming a successful learner.
The Teacher’s Social and Emotional Learning walks you through the fundamentals of the SEL programs. You'll examine your sense of wonder and reverence for teaching. It makes you think profoundly about decisive teaching concepts such as grit and growth mindset.
Powerful Tools for Teaching and Learning: Web 2.0 Tools highlights the importance of Web 2.0 tools in educational contexts. You’ll learn various ways of engaging students effectively with the new technology.
Copyright for Educators & Librarians makes you familiar with copyright ownership through useful examples. It discusses both online and in-class scenarios with a focus on U.S. copyright law.
Introduction to Psychology covers a number of key psychological theories and findings on the structure of language, language processing, cognition, attention, social emotions, etc.
Have you ever wondered how to give psychological first aid to a student, colleague, or other member of your community? Psychological First Aid teaches you how to do it effectively with the help of the RAPID model.
Achieving Your Optimal Performance gives you valuable insights into your career development journey. You'll learn how to apply models of self-discovery, and you’ll develop your own optimal performance action plan.
