Digital Innovation in Education

Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects
Deep Teaching Solutions
Foundations of Virtual Instruction
University of California, Irvine
Emerging Trends & Technologies in the Virtual K-12 Classroom
University of California, Irvine
Mindware: Critical Thinking for the Information Age
University of Michigan
Intelligence Tools for the Digital Age
IE Business School
University Teaching
The University of Hong Kong
Digital Transformation
University of Virginia, BCG
Strategic Innovation: Building and Sustaining Innovative Organizations
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Strategic Innovation: Managing Innovation Initiatives
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Sustainable Innovation for Subsistence Marketplaces
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
As our society becomes more complex, schools must adapt their methods to prepare students for new challenges in the 21st century. This Collection will help you prepare for a dynamic educational leadership career in technology development, entrepreneurship, and policy; research and evaluation; or teaching and administration.
