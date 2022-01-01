Coursera Project Network
Advanced Java encompasses all of the programming skills needed to create enterprise-level applications in Java. Java is an enormously popular object-oriented programming language for cross-platform applications with minimal implementation dependencies - in other words, Java programming lets you “write once, run anywhere.”
While Java basics can be used to create many types of useful, general-purpose applications, advanced Java skills are important for developing multi-tiered applications with the reliability and functionality required for today’s businesses.
Java programming at this advanced level allows for building the client-side as well as server-side architecture needed to enable database connectivity, web services, servlets, and more. These powerful tools enable the creation of highly sophisticated mobile apps and web applications that we rely on every day, like Google Maps, Facebook, and Netflix.
Advanced Java skills are a necessity for careers in software development, whether you’re building mobile apps, single-page web applications, or any other type of software that needs to run reliably across all types of computing environments. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, software developers earned a median annual wage of $107,510 in 2019, and the fast-growing demand for all kinds of applications means these jobs are projected to grow much more rapidly than the economy-wide average over the next decade.
Absolutely! Coursera is a popular way to build skills across a wide range of computer science topics and programming languages, including Java. You can acquire the advanced Java skills you need to take your career to the next level from top-ranked schools like University of California San Diego and Johns Hopkins University, or learn by completing step-by-step tutorials from experienced instructors with Coursera’s Guided Projects. Whether you just want to take an individual course or complete a Specialization spanning multiple courses, Coursera lets you learn on a flexible schedule at a lower tuition cost than on-campus students, making this a great way for current students as well as mid-career professionals to add job-ready skills to their resume.
The skills or experience that you may need to already have before starting to learn advanced Java include a full comprehension of object-oriented programming. This is a computer programming methodology about objects used in coding that can show you how to work with data, code, fields, attributes, and other processes in software development. This knowledge is crucial to understanding advanced Java. You may also need skills in the main Java programming language. Having hours of practice in Java coding, and participating in competitive programming challenges to ratchet up your coding skills, are complementary skills to have before learning how to write advanced Java.
The kind of people that are best suited for roles in advanced Java are web developers, software coders, and programmers who are already competent in writing Java code. These people may have worked in a software development company or managed to learn Java on their own to help build application servers, enterprise applications, desktop programs, and mobile apps using the language. With this background knowledge, they are likely needing to use advanced Java processes to build multilingual websites, digital encryption systems, and intranet chat-based portals.
Other related topics to advanced Java that you can study include elements of Java server pages (JSPs) that are used in a tag library, components of web applications, and information on servlets, which are the Java programs that run on application servers.
You may know that learning advanced Java is right for you if you want to be at the forefront of web development projects for large companies. When you start to learn advanced Java, you may gain a clear understanding of concepts like algorithms for working with data structures, graphs to help structure real-world data, and class hierarchy design. Java was created more than two decades ago, and is still regarded as the key programming language to use, so if you want to extend your comprehension, learning advanced Java can help you with APIs, servlet programming, and web services on its web and enterprise application development platform.