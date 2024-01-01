Explore Our Advanced Computer Science Courses
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, Data Structures, Computer Programming, Graph Theory, Problem Solving, Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Web Design, Web Development, Computer Science, Leadership and Management
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Exploratory Data Analysis, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Planning, Probability Distribution, Project Management, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Tableau Software
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Programming, Problem Solving, Theoretical Computer Science, Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Data Structures, Python Programming
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Python Programming
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Machine Learning, Python Programming, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Estimation, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Applied Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Software Engineering, Computer Programming Tools, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Strategy and Operations, Systems Design, General Statistics, Probability Distribution, Regression, Artificial Neural Networks, Planning
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Software Engineering
Skills you'll gain: General Statistics, Probability Distribution, Python Programming, Statistical Analysis
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
Skills you'll gain: Linear Algebra, Probability & Statistics, Algebra, Algorithms, Computational Logic, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematics, Probability Distribution
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Graph Theory, Algebra, Computational Thinking, Data Structures
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Software Engineering
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Data Management, Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning, Process Analysis, Data Analysis, Apache, Human Learning, Machine Learning Software, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Feature Engineering, Application Development, Data Architecture, Probability & Statistics, Cloud Computing, Extract, Transform, Load, Statistical Machine Learning, General Statistics, Basic Descriptive Statistics, SQL, Computer Programming, Tensorflow
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular computer science courses
- Foundations of Data Structures and Algorithms: University of Colorado Boulder
- Build a Full Website using WordPress: Coursera Project Network
- Google Advanced Data Analytics: Google
- Dynamic Programming, Greedy Algorithms: University of Colorado Boulder
- Get Started with Python: Google
- Self-Driving Cars: University of Toronto
- Software Architecture for Big Data: University of Colorado Boulder
- The Power of Statistics: Google
- Introduction to Quantum Information: Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
- Advanced Algorithms and Complexity: University of California San Diego