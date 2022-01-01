Arizona State University
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Analysis, Business Analysis, Communication, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(214 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Bayesian Statistics, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Programming, Confidence, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Econometrics, Experiment, General Statistics, Hypothesis, Hypothesis Testing, Inference, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Modeling, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Statistical Inference, Statistical Programming, Statistical Tests, Statistical Visualization
4.6
(2.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Econometrics, Data Visualization, Experiment, Inference, Graph Theory, Statistical Analysis, Matching, Statistical Tests, Regression, Forecasting, Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Research and Design, General Statistics, Market Research, Data Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Programming, R Programming, Business Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Causality, Mathematics
4.7
(436 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Eindhoven University of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Bayesian Statistics, Experiment, Statistical Inference, General Statistics, Interpretation, Bayesian Network, Inference, Probability & Statistics, Machine Learning, Bayesian, Statistical Tests
4.9
(715 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Arizona State University
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Optimization, Analytics, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Process, Data Visualization Software, Data Analysis, Business Analysis, Mathematics, Regression, Experiment, Data Visualization
4.7
(49 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Design and Product, Experiment, Machine Learning Algorithms, Analysis, Research and Design, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Tests, Statistical Programming, Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, User Research, Business Psychology, Human Computer Interaction, Operations Management, User Experience Design, Experimental Design
3.6
(562 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months