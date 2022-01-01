EIT Digital
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Computer Networking, Ethics, Linear Algebra, Mathematics, Network Security, Operating Systems, Privacy, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Software Security, System Security
4.4
(290 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
EIT Digital
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Behavioral Economics, Biostatistics, Business Psychology, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy and Operations
4.5
(611 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
EIT Digital
Skills you'll gain: Architecture, Software, Communication, Human Learning, Business Psychology, Product Design, Application Development, Design and Product, Software Testing, Entrepreneurship, Theoretical Computer Science, Software Architecture, Software Engineering
4.3
(218 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
EIT Digital
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Leadership Development, Research and Design, Business Design, Market Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Sales, Business Analysis, Problem Solving, Strategy
4.6
(81 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
EIT Digital
Skills you'll gain: Network Security, Big Data, Security, System Security, Security Engineering, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Cryptography, Privacy, Computer Networking, Theoretical Computer Science, Security Strategy
4.6
(446 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
EIT Digital
Skills you'll gain: Back-End Web Development, Business Psychology, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cryptography, Database Administration, Databases, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Human Learning, Interactive Design, Marketing, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Operating Systems, Operations Research, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Strategy and Operations, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Web Development
4.4
(1.1k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
EIT Digital
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Software Architecture, Network Security, Network Model, Databases, Programming Principles, Security Engineering, Computer Programming Tools, Computer Networking, SQL, Statistical Programming, Software Engineering, Cloud Computing, Semantic Web, Computer Programming, Data Management
4.2
(79 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
EIT Digital
Skills you'll gain: Business Process Management, Change Management, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Business Transformation, Marketing, Communication, Human Resources, Entrepreneurship, Decision Making, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Agile Software Development, People Development, Business Analysis, Innovation, Strategy, Adaptability, Sales, Business Communication, Business Psychology
4.6
(35 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
EIT Digital
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, System Programming, Human Computer Interaction, Communication, Operating Systems, Interactive Design, Networking Hardware, Virtual Reality, Software Framework, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Software Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computational Thinking, Theoretical Computer Science, Software Engineering, Systems Design, Network Architecture
4.3
(210 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months