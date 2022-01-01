University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Financial analytics is the methodology of analyzing the financial activities of an organization, with analysis provided about financial statements, including balance sheets, income statements, debt-to-equity ratios, cash flow, and any relevant notes for accounting and tax purposes. This analysis then sets the organization's financial dealings in order, which allows the organization to make and take significant decisions like capital investment, market planning, and organizational financing activities.
When you learn financial analytics, you are growing your knowledge of all the financial activities that are in operations in our modern business world. You will increase your fundamental understanding of how to apply financial analytics in real-life scenarios. You will gain confidence in exploring financial techniques that are used by market pros to evaluate risks and returns, analyze time-sensitive data, and determine how stocks are priced in the marketplace. Studying financial analytics will give you a deep base of knowledge that you can put back into a new financial job or an existing financial job.
When you know financial analytics, you can find work in careers like data management, financial auditing, financial analytics, risk management, stock trading, hedge fund investing, and other business analytics roles. The financial analytics field is wide open for an ambitious person to take early knowledge and apply it in new ways, especially in emerging areas like fintech, cryptocurrencies, and big data applications.
Learning financial analytics through online courses gives you a wide depth of data-driven insights that you can leverage while working in roles in data science, data analysis, financial management, and business risk analysis. Taking online courses can help you learn the basics of financial elements in the stock markets, bond markets, and foreign exchange markets and can gain practical tips on managing risks when it comes to business investing.