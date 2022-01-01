Lund University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Accounting, Entrepreneurship, General Accounting, Supply Chain and Logistics, Business Psychology, Communication, Brand Management, Principle, International Law, Finance, Sales, Competitiveness, Strategy
4.8
(257 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Business Analysis, International Law, Law, Business Psychology, Human Learning
4.8
(418 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months