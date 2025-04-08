Explore Our Linux Courses for Beginners
Skills you'll gain: Linux, Leadership and Management, Operating Systems
Skills you'll gain: Computer Networking, Network Architecture, Network Model, Networking Hardware, Network Analysis, Computer Architecture, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Communication, Human Computer Interaction, Network Security, Linux, System Security, Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Customer Support, Cryptography, Leadership and Management, Operating Systems
Dartmouth College
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Linux
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Operating Systems, Linux, System Software, Cloud Computing, Computer Networking, DevOps, Network Security, Cloud Platforms, Computer Programming Tools, Software Engineering Tools, System Security, Application Development, Cloud Applications, Devops Tools, Security Engineering, System Programming, Information Technology
Skills you'll gain: Network Security, Python Programming, Linux, Cloud Computing, Algorithms, Audit, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Databases, Leadership and Management, Network Architecture, Risk Management, SQL
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Cloud Applications, Python Programming, IBM Cloud, Application Development, Cloud Infrastructure, Computer Programming, DevOps, Cloud Platforms, Javascript, Web Development, Cloud Management, Software Engineering, Software Architecture, Cloud API, Cloud-Based Integration, Full-Stack Web Development, Cloud Storage, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Software As A Service, Microarchitecture, Distributed Computing Architecture, Docker (Software), Kubernetes, Software Engineering Tools, Django (Web Framework), NoSQL, SQL, Collaboration, Computer Science, Data Analysis, Front-End Web Development, Leadership and Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, React (web framework)
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular linux courses
- Hands-on Introduction to Linux Commands and Shell Scripting: IBM
- Tools of the Trade: Linux and SQL: Google
- Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User: Google
- Google IT Support: Google
- Fundamentals of Red Hat Enterprise Linux: Red Hat
- Command Line in Linux: Coursera Project Network
- Linux Fundamentals: LearnQuest
- C Programming with Linux: Dartmouth College
- Learning Linux for LFCA Certification: LearnQuest
- Google Cybersecurity: Google