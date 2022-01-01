Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: Analytics, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Market Research, Media Strategy & Planning, Communication, Product Marketing, Product Management, Research and Design, Leadership and Management, Product Strategy, Marketing, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Sales
4.7
(285 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Basic Descriptive Statistics, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization, Econometrics, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Graphic Design, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming
4.5
(108 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: B2B Sales, Brand Management, Business Communication, Communication, Customer Relationship Management, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Marketing Management, Media Strategy & Planning, Product Management, Product Marketing, Product Strategy, Public Relations, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Data Visualization, Extract, Transform, Load, Graphic Design, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Analysis, Data Analysis, Computer Graphic Techniques, General Statistics, Computer Graphics, Statistical Programming, Data Management, Communication, Business Analysis, Computer Programming, Econometrics, Marketing
4.4
(82 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Sports marketing is the industry that creates marketing opportunities between sporting goods retailers, sports equipment manufacturers, and consumer products brands with professional athletes from many sports. Sports marketing is a large part of modern professional sports. It uses professional athletes to market a product or service and helps to draw in target audiences from sports like basketball, soccer, football, baseball, swimming, and other competitive pursuits. Sports marketing is a highly profitable industry because sports fans are willing to spend money on products that are endorsed by professional athletes.
Learning sports marketing can help you understand the basics of how products and promotion go into the economics involved in major league sports. You will also learn how sports marketing is displayed on billboards, television advertising, online ads, social media, print media advertising, and other outlets. Sports marketing plays a big part in every team’s development, and as players progress with their abilities, the opportunities grow for these athletes.
Typical career opportunities that can arise from learning sports marketing include working for major league sports teams, sports broadcasting companies, sports marketing firms, sports equipment manufacturers, sports associations, sports marketing agencies, and other sports-connected roles. Careers in sports marketing can move in different directions with a few years of experience. You may be able to use sports marketing knowledge in careers in event promotion and public relations, education, fitness, and legal and financial professions that are involved with sports.
Taking online courses in sports marketing can help you learn about the different aspects of sports marketing, including managing athlete-agent relationships, managing ticket pricing strategies, how to promote and market a sports event, and how social media can be used to promote teams and athletes.