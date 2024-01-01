Keller Williams Logo

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 187,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit https://thrive.kw.com/our-story/.

Dennis Russell

Dennis Russell

Regional Director, North Central Region
Jay Papasan

Jay Papasan

Vice President of Strategic Content
Jen Davis

Jen Davis

Vice President of KW MAPS Coaching
Julia Lashay

Julia Lashay

Head of Inclusion and Belonging
Meredith Maples

Meredith Maples

Senior Director, Keller Williams University
Molly de Mattos

Molly de Mattos

Dean of KSCORE and KW Prep

